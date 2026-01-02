CM Soren calls for ‘Yuva Jharkhand’ to lead state to 2050 goals

Chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the people and reaffirmed that his government was working to build a prosperous, just, and sustainable Jharkhand by 2050. Chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the people (@JharkhandCMO)

In a social media post, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president stated that to achieve the goal, the government has been emphasising policies and schemes that place education, health, self-employment, social security, conservation of natural resources, and the rights and dignity of local communities at the core.

He said the arrival of the New Year is an important step toward realising the dream of the “valiant ancestors” of the state of building a “Sona Jharkhand”.

“Jharkhand has traversed a long journey of struggle, determination, and possibilities in the past years. In this journey, the role of the state’s citizens, especially the tribal, indigenous, farmers, labourers, women, and youth communities, has been extremely crucial. We have taken several important steps towards social justice, public welfare, and inclusive development,” he said in a post on X.

“Now, the goal of Yuva Jharkhand is even clearer — to build a prosperous, just, and sustainable Jharkhand by 2050. With this resolve, our government will move forward with policies and schemes that place education, health, employment and self-employment, social security, conservation of natural resources, and the rights and dignity of local communities at the centre,” he added.

Maintaining that strengthening the roots of “the vast tree that is Jharkhand” has been his government’s priority, Soren said ensuring the benefits of development reach the person standing in the last row is his commitment.

“It is my goal that this ‘Yuva Jharkhand’ advances with a shared vision for the next 25 years and that, by 2050, Jharkhand joins the leading states of the country. I pray that the New Year 2026 brings happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity into the lives of all of you,” he said.

He also recalled the contributions of his father, Shibu Soren, a former CM, and former education minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away in 2025, in developing the state.