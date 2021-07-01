Confer Bharat Ratna on scientists who made Covid-19 jabs: J'khand minister to PM

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to honour the scientists who helped in developing indigenous coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines with the Bharat Ratna, news agency ANI reported.

Gupta, in his letter, highlighted that everyone should express their gratitude to the scientists who invented the homemade vaccines in a short period of time. The minister said that the scientists be bestowed with a Bharat Ratna on this year’s Independence Day for their “patriotism, outstanding service and extraordinary work”.

“Certainly, this will become a source of inspiration for young scientists,” the health minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Gupta further stated that it was because of the manufacture of the indigenous vaccines and a systematic and strategic vaccination programme that Indian citizens have been able to save their loved ones. The minister added that the vaccines and the vaccination drive not only strengthened the country’s immunity but also made India self-reliant on the international platform.

His remarks come on the same day that he blamed the Centre for not rendering Jharkhand with sufficient Covid-19 vaccine doses. Accusing the Centre for slowing the process of distributing vaccine doses, Gupta said, “The central government demands an advance plan from us, which we duly provide. We don’t produce vaccines. It is the Centre that has to procure and provide vaccines to the state.”

According to the schedule, Jharkhand is supposed to receive six lakh coronavirus vaccine doses on Friday and a total of 9.5 lakh doses by July 15.