DSPMU gets acting V-C

South Chhotanagpur divisional commissioner has been appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University (DSPMU) here, as per a recent order from the Governor’s office
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:39 PM IST

The move came as serving V-C Prof SN Munda is set to retire on August 18. In the interim, chancellor cum Governor Ramesh Bais has directed the divisional commissioner to function as the university V-C, officials said.

