DSPMU gets acting V-C

South Chhotanagpur divisional commissioner has been appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University (DSPMU) here, as per a recent order from the Governor’s office.

The move came as serving V-C Prof SN Munda is set to retire on August 18. In the interim, chancellor cum Governor Ramesh Bais has directed the divisional commissioner to function as the university V-C, officials said.