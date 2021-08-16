DSPMU gets acting V-C
By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:39 PM IST
South Chhotanagpur divisional commissioner has been appointed as the acting Vice-Chancellor of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University (DSPMU) here, as per a recent order from the Governor’s office.
The move came as serving V-C Prof SN Munda is set to retire on August 18. In the interim, chancellor cum Governor Ramesh Bais has directed the divisional commissioner to function as the university V-C, officials said.