Giridih/Godda, Four persons were killed and six injured in three road accidents in Jharkhand on Tuesday, police said. Four killed in three road accidents in Jharkhand

In Giridih district, two elderly persons, a man and a woman, died on the spot, while another sustained injuries after a speeding pick-up van hit them from behind near Makhmargo panchayat building on Saria-Rajdhanwar main road.

"The victims were on foot when the vehicle hit them. Two of them died on the spot, while the injured man was rushed to a government hospital in Bagodar. All three victims were aged between 60 to 70 years," said Akash Kumar, officer in charge of the Birni police station.

The identification of the deceased is yet to be established. The vehicle was seized, he said.

In a separate accident in Godda district, a 17-year-old girl was killed, and four family members of the deceased were injured after their SUV collided with the divider of an overbridge on the National Highway-133 within the Pathargama police station limits.

"A family was travelling to Guwahati from Ranchi. Due to speeding, the driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed into the divider. The impact of the collision was so high that the vehicle rolled up to 35 feet on the road, leading to the death of the girl and serious injuries to four others," said Shivdayal Singh, the officer in charge of the Pathargama police station.

The family hails from Khelgaon in Ranchi. The victim's body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the injured are undergoing treatment in two different hospitals, the OC said.

Meanwhile, in Koderma district, an elderly woman died, and her 55-year-old nephew sustained injuries after an unknown vehicle hit their bike within the limits of the Jainagar police station.

The deceased was identified as Panwa Devi . The accident happened on the Pipcho-Domchanch main road, said Vikash Kumar, the OC of Jainagar police station.

Both were rushed to Sadar Hospital, Koderma, where the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.