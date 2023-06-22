Free foreign trip for family of five best performing panchayat secretaries: Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the family of five best performing panchayat secretaries will be sponsored free foreign trips every year. Jharkhand CM handed out appointment letters to government recruits. (HT photo)

Soren was addressing a gathering to distribute appointment letters to 2,550 new government recruits including 1,663 panchayat secretaries.

“Every year, we would sponsor free foreign trip of the family of the best five performing panchayat secretaries. In a panchayat, the secretary is all in one and plays the role of DC, SP and BDO as well. You work in such a manner that the world talks about it,” said Soren.

Seeking cooperation from the new recruits, the chief minister said his government was making every effort to provide jobs.

“Be it for educated or uneducated, the government was removing all roadblocks in providing jobs as well as helping youth towards self-employment. The government is committed to do it,” said Soren.

The state government on Tuesday formally distributed appointment letters to 1,633 panchayat secretaries under Panchayati Raj department, 707 recruits in land and revenue department, 166 in finance department and 44 in food and civil supplies department.

The opposition BJP, meanwhile, hit out at the state government saying it was taking credit for something it does not deserve.

“This government had blocked the recruitment of panchayat secretary despite their recruitment process having been completed in previous government and they had cancelled the employment notification. It is only after a contempt case in Supreme Court that this government has finally given appointment letters,” said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo.