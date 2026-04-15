Guv, CM pay tribute to Babasaheb on birth anniversary

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and chief minister Hemant Soren paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ambedkar on Tuesday, garlanding his statue at Ambedkar Chowk here on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Jharkhand governor Santosh Gangwar and CM Hemant Soren pay tribute to Babasahed Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Ranchi on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

Addressing reporters on the occasion, Governor Gangwar said Babasaheb was not only architect of the Indian Constitution but, as chairman of the Constitution’s drafting committee, he bestowed upon the nation a Constitution founded upon the values of democracy, equality, liberty, and fraternity.

“Owing to this monumental contribution of his, we have the privilege of being recognised as citizens of the world’s largest democratic nation. Babasaheb steered the country in an empowered, inclusive and just direction. The Constitution he crafted paved the way for every citizen to lead a life imbued with equal rights, liberty, and dignity,” he added.

CM Soren said this auspicious day was a moment of pride for a vast democratic nation like India.

“Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s contribution to the country’s democratic framework is unforgettable. The entire nation salutes the constitutional structure he crafted. As a great social reformer, Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to the welfare and protection of the rights of all sections and communities—including the poor, backward, exploited, and the deprived. We all should draw inspiration from his life values and ideals,” he added.