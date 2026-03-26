Ranchi, The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday expressed annoyance at the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest for not filing an affidavit in a public interest litigation pertaining to the conservation of tigers in the Palamau Tiger Reserve in the state. HC directs J'khand PCCF to appear in person in PTR tiger conservation case

The high court ordered the PCCF to appear in person in the case on the next date of hearing.

A division bench of Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Vikas Mahto on the conservation of tigers in the PTR.

The division bench observed that it seems that the PCCF has not gone through the orders of the high court and did not take it seriously. The court ordered the PCCF to be present in person on the next date of hearing and address the court for not filing his affidavit.

An affidavit was filed by a subordinate of the PCCF, which was turned down by the high court. The court observed that certain information was required after recording the suggestions made by the amicus curiae in the case, which were to be provided by the PCCF.

But, instead of an affidavit in the personal capacity of the PCCF, an affidavit has been presented by a subordinate, which was not accepted by the court.

The Palamau Tiger Reserve, formed in 1974, has no record of the big cat numbers going up or steps being taken to increase their population, the court had observed earlier while hearing the petition.

The high court has been monitoring the status of the PTR and has passed several orders to the government to ensure rise in the number of tigers.

The PIL was filed by Mahto seeking directions for the upkeep of the Palamau Tiger Reserve.

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