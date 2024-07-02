Hemant Soren calls meeting of INDIA bloc MLAs; buzz on change of guard in govt

Former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren would be chairing a meeting of the legislature party of the ruling INDIA bloc on Wednesday, people aware of the development said on Tuesday. Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren. (ANI)

The development comes within days of Soren coming out of jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the Jharkhand high court.

Soren was arrested on January 31 by the directorate of enforcement (ED) on money laundering charges in connection with a land scam case. He had resigned as chief minister minutes before his arrest and handed over the reins to senior JMM leader and his Cabinet colleague Champai Soren.

“We have been called to attend the meeting at 11am on Wednesday to discuss the strategy for upcoming assembly elections,” an MLA said, requesting anonymity.

Another MLA, however, said they can’t rule out some ‘major decisions’ being taken at the INDIA bloc meeting.

“I received a message from Kanke Road (residence of Hemant Soren) to attend the meeting tomorrow. Though the exact agenda is not clear, we can’t rule out anything at this stage, including change of guard in the government once again,” said another MLA.

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the meeting has been called to discuss future political plans.

“Our leader has just come out of jail. This is his first meeting after that. He would meet all MLAs, seek feedback, and discuss strategy for upcoming elections and related stuff,” he added.

The last time Hemant Soren had called a meeting of the legislature party of INDIA alliance was on the day he was arrested on January 31.

The MLAs were asked to sign and authorise the then chief minister Hemant Soren to take any decision in eventuality of any action by ED against the latter. Soren then had designated Champai Soren as his successor.