Ranchi, The IMD on Sunday forecast light to moderate rain in several areas of the state for six days starting May 18. IMD forecast rain in several areas of Jharkhand from May 18

An 'orange' alert was issued for Dhanbad and Giridih districts for Monday and for nine districts on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD also said light to moderate rain, accompanied by gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes are likely to occur from May 18 to May 23.

From May 18 to 20, most parts of the state, except six districts Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Koderma and Hazaribag, are likely to be affected by the rain. Thereafter, on May 21 there is a possibility of light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds up to 40 to 50 kmph across the state, whereas from May 21 to 23, rain will occur in several parts of the state except four north-western districts of Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra and Latehar, the IMD said.

"Partly cloudy conditions are likely to prevail, with a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at some places in the state. The maximum temperature is likely to increase up to 2 degrees Celsius over the next two days. Thereafter, no significant change will occur in it over the next three days," said Abhishek Anand, the deputy director at IMD Ranchi.

"We have issued an 'orange' alert for 11 districts in the state for Monday, and Tuesday. The wind speed in these districts will be up to 50 to 60 kmph, while a 'yellow' alert was issued for the remaining areas," he said.

In the past 24 hours, maximum rainfall was recorded in Manjhari in West Singhbhum district at 18 mm, followed by Maithon DVC in Dhanbad 7.4 mm.

The highest temperature recorded in the last 24 hours was 41.5 degrees Celsius at Daltonganj in Palamu district, followed by Sarikela at 40.4 degrees Celsius and Jamshedpur at 38.6 degrees Celsius.

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