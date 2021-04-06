Jharkhand announces fresh curbs to tackle Covid-19; schools to shut, markets will close after 8 pm

With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand on Tuesday came with a number of fresh restrictions to curb the spike of the disease.

“In a bid to curb the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, some restrictions have been imposed. I would like to appeal to the people of the state to follow the government guidelines, use masks and maintain social distancing,” CM Soren said. He warned of harder decisions if Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

Schools, park, gymnasiums, exhibitions, fairs, sports events will not function, effective from April 8 to April 30, as per the decision taken at a high-level meeting of the state disaster management authority, chaired by the chief minister at Project Building.

However, offline classes for students of class-10 and 12, who would be taking their board examinations this year, have been permitted, stated the order issued by the state home and disaster management department on Tuesday.

Jharkhand government allowed schools to function for classes 10 and 12 from December 21 last year in view of the upcoming board examinations. On February 18, the state government allowed schools to re-open for students above class-8 from March 1, along with colleges, coaching centres, cinema halls, swimming pools, parks, fair, sports events and training institutions.

Shops, restaurants and clubs have been restricted to open after 8 pm. However, take home and home delivery of food from restaurants have been permitted.

Public gatherings at religious places and restaurants have been restricted to 50 per cent of the total capacity. Not more than five people will be allowed to congregate at any public place, as per the order. Banquet halls cannot be used for any purpose except for weddings or last rites.

All indoor or outdoor congregations have been prohibited in the state with the exception of marriage functions which have been capped to 200 people. Not more than 50 people will be allowed at funerals.

Jharkhand follows in the steps of several other neighbouring states, such as Bihar, Odisha and Chattisgarh, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Bihar government ordered all schools, colleges and coaching centres to remain close from April 5 to April 11, while the number of passengers in public transport vehicles has been restricted to 50 per cent of total capacity till April 15. All functions, excluding marriages and funerals, at public places have been barred.

The Odisha government imposed a night curfew in 10 districts where cases of Covid-19 are on a surge. Chhattisgarh government has ordered a completed lockdown in Durg district from April 6 to April 14, while section-144 has been imposed in Raipur. Schools have been ordered to stay shut till further notice.

Jharkhand saw a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the recent past. The state registered 4,824 cases between April 1 and April 6 - most of them from the capital city Ranchi where 2,575 cases were registered during the period.

