Dumri bypoll: I did my bit for Mahto, your turn now, says Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday appealed to the voters to ensure the victory for the ruling alliance in the upcoming Dumri assembly bypoll as a tribute to former ministers and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders late Jagarnath Mahto and late Haji Hussain Ansari.

Addressing a rally in Ranchi on Tuesday, the chief minister said the opposition in the state was attempting to win the election with money power and by creating divisions in society.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a general call for everyone to stay locked indoors. However, along with our ministers, we ensured that no poor person died of hunger, as many people in this state earn their livelihood daily. Two of our ministers were martyred due to Covid-19. Our senior minister, Haji Hussain Ansari, who was 75 years old, lost his life fighting the coronavirus. We paid tribute to him by appointing his son as a minister even before he became an MLA,” said Soren.

“Today is not the right day to count the achievements of my government. It’s time to pay tribute to Jagarnath Mahto, who lost his life serving the people despite the challenges posed by Covid-19. I have done my part by appointing Bebi Devi (his wife) as a minister. Now it’s your turn to pay tribute on September 5 (voting day),” Soren said.

He also accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Yashoda Devi of attempting to win the election using money power.

“They are trying to enter through the back door. They are using their money power to fight the election. They are sending people from among us to spread confusion and divide the society,” said Soren.

The chief minister also accused the AJSU Party of providing a platform to people behind the killing of Mahto’s younger brother.

Soren said the AJSU Party betrayed the OBC community by being party to the NDA government’s decision in 2000 when the OBC reservation in the state was reduced from 27 per cent to 14 per cent.