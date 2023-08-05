Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren approves project to build hydrogen plant

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has approved a ₹354.28 crore investment to build the country’s first Hydrogen fuel plant in Jamshedpur, officials familiar with the developments said. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has approved a ₹ 354.28 crore investment to build country’s first Hydrogen fuel plant in Jamshedpur (ANI)

According to the officials, the project will pave the way for hydrogen fuel in vehicles across the country, replacing conventional fuels like petrol, diesel, CNG, and batteries. This will also be the second hydrogen fuel-related plant globally, with the first operational in Germany.

“This MoU will pave the way for the country’s first hydrogen fuel-related plant in Jamshedpur where the latest technology for making hydrogen engines will be used, which will benefit the entire country in the coming times. This plant is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for 310 persons,” said Soren.

The plant will be set up in collaboration with TCPL Green Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd (TGESPL), a joint venture between Tata Motors Ltd and Cummins Inc, USA.

Soren granted his consent on July 29 for the signing of MoU with the TGESPL on the said investment proposal, awaiting approval of the single window clearance committee and high power committee for the establishment of a unit for manufacture/production of advance chemistry battery, H2 fuel cell and H2 fuel delivery systems, a note from the chief minister’s secretariat stated.

The capacity of the proposed unit will be 4000+ Hydrogen IC Engine/Fuel Agnostic Engine and 10,000+ battery system.

