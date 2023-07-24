Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand CM writes to President Droupadi Murmu on Manipur situation

Jharkhand CM writes to President Droupadi Murmu on Manipur situation

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 24, 2023 09:39 AM IST

The Jharkhand CM also alleged that a desperate attempt was being made by the Union government to “sideline the issue, muzzle the voice of the media”

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, expressing his anguish over the “unspeakable torture” of women in violence-hit Manipur and urged her to take steps to ensure peace in the northeastern state.

Soren wrote to President expressing his anguish over the “unspeakable torture” of women in Manipur. (ANI photo)
“As the honourable President of India, your steadfast commitment to upholding the principle of justice and compassion has always been a guiding light for us. In this darkest hour of crisis that Manipur and India faces, we look up to you as the last source of hope and inspiration who could show the light in these troubled times to the people of Manipur and all citizens of India,” said Soren in letter to President Murmu.

“I appeal to you today to find a way forward, ensure justice is served and take steps to ensure the peace and harmony of Manipur. We cannot and must not let our fellow tribal brothers and sisters be treated in the appallingly barbaric way. Manipur must heal and we as nation must help,” he added.

Soren also accused the Centre of ‘sidelining the issue of Manipur, a predominately tribal state known for its vibrant culture and peaceful coexistence’.

“Manipur has produced some of India’s best sportspersons who have international laurels and Olympic medals...Today even they are at loss; some of them have been constantly appealing to the union government to help restore peace in conflicted regions. However, we have seen complete silence and a desperate attempt by the union government to sideline the issue, muzzle the voice of media and people restricting the truth from being disseminated to the rest of the country,” Soren said.

“We cannot and must not let our fellow tribal brothers and sisters be treated in this appallingly barbaric way. Manipur must heal and we as a nation must help,” he added.

Monday, July 24, 2023
