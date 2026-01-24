Jharkhand explores heritage collab with UK

As part of its international outreach initiative in the United Kingdom, the official delegation led by chief minister Hemant Soren met Historic England, the UK’s public body for heritage protection, to explore collaboration on conservation, research, and global recognition of Jharkhand’s ancient megalithic and monolithic traditions, officials said on Friday. The official delegation led by chief minister Hemant Soren met Historic England, the UK’s public body for heritage protection. (HT Photo)

The engagement focused on sharing best practices in the preservation of prehistoric landscapes and learning from the United Kingdom’s globally recognised conservation models, officials in the chief minister’s office said. Jharkhand is among the few regions in the world where megalithic traditions remain living cultural practices, continuing to play an active role in the social and spiritual life of tribal communities.

“The visit aligns with the UK–India Heritage Conservation Agreement 2025, under which Jharkhand has emerged as a key state and among the first in India to actively leverage this bilateral framework to strengthen the documentation, preservation, and global positioning of its ancient heritage. As part of the exchange, the delegation received a special invitation to visit Stonehenge and Avebury on January 24, 2026, to understand first-hand the scientific conservation and interpretation of prehistoric monuments and apply similar learnings back home,” an official said.

On the occasion, the delegation presented the coffee table book Sentinels of Time, showcasing Jharkhand’s megaliths, monoliths, and fossil landscapes, and introducing international audiences to the state’s rich and continuing civilisational legacy.

Claudia Kenyatta, co-chief Executive of Historic England, along with representatives from the Indian High Commission, the British Deputy High Commission (Kolkata), the English Heritage Trust, the National Trust, and Natural England, attended the meeting.