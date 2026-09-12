Jharkhand IAS officer pens eight-book series on Artificial Intelligence

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Manish Ranjan has authored an eight-book series dealing with different facets of Artificial Intelligence (AI), providing the reader a book for each of the ways this technology touches a life — and written each one with such research, such current data and such freedom from jargon that the general reader is never once left outside the room. Cover pages of eight books penned by IAS officer manish Ranjan (HT Photo)

The eight books by the IAS officer, who trained at Berkeley and Oxford, is the first series to balance global research with Indian aspirations—the initiatives underway in Indian states, the shape of India’s AI future, and, with a serving administrator’s inside view, the coming transformation of governance and public services.

Commenting on the inspiration to write on technology for someone who has served in public policy and brought change in society through implementing development programmes for public welfare, Ranjan said that as a civil servant, he has seen how opportunity can transform lives - and how its absence can hold generations back.