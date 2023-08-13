Home / Cities / Ranchi News / BJP leader shot at in Jharkhand's Latehar, condition critical

BJP leader shot at in Jharkhand's Latehar, condition critical

PTI
Aug 13, 2023

The condition of Rajendra Prasad Sahu, a former vice-president of the zilla parishad, is stated to be critical.

A BJP leader was shot at in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday evening, police said.

Two men, who are yet to be identified, arrived in a motorcycle and fired at Sahu, police said.
Two men, who are yet to be identified, arrived in a motorcycle and fired at Sahu, police said.

The condition of Rajendra Prasad Sahu, a former vice-president of the zilla parishad, is stated to be critical, they said.

The incident happened near Doon School in Balumath police station area around 6 pm, they said.

Two men, who are yet to be identified, arrived in a motorcycle and fired at Sahu, police said.

Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said Sahu was shot in the leg, waist and stomach.

"After the incident, villagers brought him to the community health centre. Since his condition was critical, he was referred to RIMS in Ranchi," he said.

The incident is being investigated from every possible angle, the SP said.

"Raids are being conducted to nab the persons involved in it," he said.

