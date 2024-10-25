Jharkhand polls: JMM’s Ganesh Mahli to contest against Champai Soren for Seraikela

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming polls in the state and has fielded Ganesh Mahli, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who joined the JMM earlier this week, to contest against former chief minister Champai Soren from his pocket borough Saraikela in Saraikela-Kharsawan district. According to people aware of the details, the decision on Saraikela was delayed due to lack of consensus within the local JMM unit. (Official X account | JMM)

Champai, a JMM veteran, joined the BJP following differences with his party leadership over his removal as chief minister after Hemant Soren was released from jail and took over the charge of the JMM-Congress-RJD government on July 3.

Saraikela, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes, includes voters from both the urban and rural regions including areas of Adityapur Municipal Corporation, adjacent to Jamsedhpur.

Champai is a six term MLA from Saraikela.

The JMM on Thursday night cleared the name of Ganesh Mahli who was pitted against Champai Soren on a BJP symbol in 2014 and 2019.

Saraikela goes to polls in the first phase and Friday is the last day of nomination.

Also Read:Jharkhand polls: Seat formula yet to be finalised, INDIA parties name candidates

According to people aware of the details, the decision on Saraikela was delayed due to lack of consensus within the local JMM unit.

“The chief minister sat with the district unit and convinced them over Mahli’s name,” a JMM leader said.

The party meanwhile changed its candidate from Khunti (ST) seat, replacing Snehlata Kandulna with Ramsurya Munda. So far, the JMM has announced names for 42 seats.

The party is likely to announce one more candidate from its stronghold Jama, which was earlier represented by Sita Soren, elder daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren.

Sita now has her allegiance with the BJP and is contesting from Jamtara.