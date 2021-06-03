Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand records 532 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths
Jharkhand state government employees standing in a queue with the Aadhaar card to get the Covid-19 vaccine at Nepal House Secretariat in Ranchi on Wednesday. (ANI)
Jharkhand records 532 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

The new Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand were detected after testing 59,510 samples. Twenty of the 24 districts reported zero fatalities during the last 24 hours, while a door-to-door campaign in the rural areas is on to detect and treat cases.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 02:16 PM IST

Jharkhand reported 532 new Covid- 19 cases on Thursday and 11 more deaths, a Health Department bulletin said. The state has so far reported 3,38,915 cases and 5,011 deaths.

The new cases were detected after testing 59,510 samples. Twenty of the 24 districts reported zero fatalities during the last 24 hours, while a door-to-door campaign in the rural areas is on to detect and treat cases.

Ranchi reported the highest number of deaths at seven. Two deaths were reported from East Singhbhum and one each from Deoghar and Dhanbad.

Jharkhand now has 7,307 active cases, while 3,26,597 patients have recovered.

The mortality rate remained at 1.47%, higher than the national average of 1.20%.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in the state improved to 96.36%, above the national average of 92.50%.

Story Saved
