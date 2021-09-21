Jharkhand: Ruling Cong hits street for 27% OBC reservation, BJP takes jibe

The ruling Congress, which is the second largest party in the Hemant Soren government after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), held a a one-day sit-in protest across the state, demanding 27 percent reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) in Jharkhand.

The OBCs currently get 14 percent quota in the state, and increasing it was an electoral promise of all mainstream parties in 2019, including the ruling alliance--JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)---in the current dispensation.

The OBC wing of the Congress on Tuesday organised the protests in all district headquarters, while the main event was held near Raj Bhawan in the state capital, and attended by state leadership, including president Rajesh Thakur, ministers Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh, legislators and other senior office bearers.

When asked that why does the Congress have to hit the streets with the demand when its one of the ruling parties and whether it showed fissures in the ruling alliance, the party leaders said it showed the commitment of the party over the issue.

“This protest was organised by the OBC wing of the party. We have been raising this issue at all levels, be it the government, Assembly and now even on the ground. Our in-charge had directed us to associate people who would be beneficiaries of it. Giving 27 percent reservation to the OBCs was a poll promise and we are committed to it and will get it done in this tenure. This protest would add to our resolve,” said Thakur.

The main opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), however, dubbed the event as an attempt by the ruling Congress to “fool people of the state” over the issue.

“Whom are they protesting against? They are in the government and they can take a decision with one stroke of a pen. Instead of protesting on the street, they should immediately provide the promised 27 percent reservation to the OBCs,” said Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash.

Defending the protest, health minister Banna Gupta, who is the OBC face of the Congress in the Hemant Soren Cabinet, said the BJP should not be lecturing them on the issue.

“If the BJP is so concerned about the OBCs, why doesn’t the Prime Minister announce increased reservation for them across the country? Why is the BJP opposing caste census? BJP had made Raghubar Das the chief minister for five years. Why didn’t they do anything on the issue then?,” questioned Gupta.

Ruling out possibilities of any fissures in the alliance over the issue, JMM principal general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said the government is committed to fulfil the electoral promise.

“Increased OBC reservation is a national issue for the Congress. As far as increasing it in state is concerned, the ruling alliance is committed to it and their is no difference of opinion. The CM said during the recently concluded Monsoon session that the government was working towards it and it would get reflected in the employment policy of the state,” said Bhattacharya.