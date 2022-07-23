Jharkhand: Second accused in woman police cop's murder case arrested

The police on Saturday arrested a second person in a case related to the murder of a Ranchi sub-inspector. The accused, Sajid, was the second occupant in the vehicle that mowed down Sandhya Topno in the wee hours of July 20, news agency ANI reported.

Kishor Kaushal, SSP Ranchi, said two of Sajid's aides have also been detained and further investigation into the case was underway.

Ranchi, female Sub Inspector murder case | One more accused, identified as Sajid, arrested. He was the second occupant in the vehicle which mowed down SI Sandhya Topno. Two of his close aides have been detained. Further investigation is underway: Kishor Kaushal, SSP Ranchi — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

Topno, a 2018-batch officer, was on a night patrolling duty and had tried to stop the pick-up van that was being tracked from Khunti district for checking. She was run over around 3am on the outskirts of Ranchi. An hour later, the Mahindra pick-up van overturned near Sithiyo village in the capital.

Also Read | Two booked for murder, cattle smuggling after Jharkhand cop mowed down

Police chased the vehicle and later arrested its driver, identified as Nigaar Khan, and took him into their custody.

Topno was rushed to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences but succumbed to her injuries en route, Tupadana police station in-charge Kanhaiya Singh told news agency PTI.

The incident triggered a political altercation between the ruling alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand. The saffron unit slammed at the Hemant Soren-led coalition government - comprising JMM, RJD and Congress - accusing it of rendering a free hand to smugglers due to vote bank politics. BJP national vice president and former chief minister Raghubar Das demanded a CBI probe into the incident, claiming that incidents of cow smuggling, which is banned in the state, have increased since Soren became chief minister in December 2019.