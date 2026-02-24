Ranchi, The Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced to install Positron Emission Tomography and Computed Tomography machines in the state's five medical colleges and hospitals for prevention of cancer. J'khand budget proposes to install PET, CT scan machines in hospitals for prevention of cancer

The announcement was made by the state Finance minister Radhkrishan Kishore while presenting the annual state budget for 2026-27 in the state assembly.

He said mammography machines will be installed in all 24 district headquarters hospitals of the state for detection of breast cancer in its early stage.

"An amount of ₹200 crore will be earmarked under the health scheme budget for the prevention of cancer disease. In the past ten years, the spread of cancer in Jharkhand has increased rapidly. Similarly, the incidence of breast cancer among women has also risen significantly," Kishore said.

A budgetary provision of ₹7,990.3 crore has been made to strengthen health facilities in the state.

The government has set a target to open 750 Abua Dawakhana in the state in a bid to provide affordable and quality medicines to the people, he added.

Action is being taken to develop the Sadar hospitals in Dhanbad, Giridih, Jamtara, and Khunti as medical colleges and hospitals under the PPP mode in the first phase, while the same is being done in Latehar, Sahebganj, and Saraikela-Kharsawan in the second phase.

Health minister Irfan Ansari welcomed the allocation made for the health sector in the budget and said it would strengthen the health infrastructure in the state.

"The budget will help strengthen public health infrastructure in the state. A special treatment package has been announced for the treatment of complex and life-threatening diseases like cancer, which will make chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and advanced diagnostic services more accessible," Ansari said.

