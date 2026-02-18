J’khand progressing on principle of growth in harmony with nature: Guv

Addressing the House at the start of the Budget session of Jharkhand Assembly on Wednesday, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar said the state was progressing on the principle of ‘growth in harmony with nature. Governor Santosh Gangwar addressing Jharkhand Assembly on Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

Mentioning a host of issues including the state’s presence at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Gangwar said the Jharkhand government had set up a system to ensure holistic development across all sectors, peace and well-being of every citizen.

The state, for the first time, participated in WEF and presented Jharkhand’s investment-friendly policies, good governance and continuous development commitments. ‘Growth in harmony with nature’ was the punchline of the state at Davos. Gangwar asserted that the state was progressing in ‘the direction of investment, innovation and inclusive development’.

“Jharkhand’s participation on the global platform was not merely a formality; it was an important and meaningful effort to present the state’s development model based on the principle of growth in harmony with nature,” Gangwar said.

The government’s Davos and UK visits helped generate investment proposals worth around ₹1.27 crore, he added.

Deliberating on the law and order issues in the state, the governor said the government had ‘adopted a zero-tolerance policy and established a crime-free and fear-free environment’ in the state.

“Action is being taken continuously against the disruptive forces and extremists. In 2025, as many as 1,413 cases related to cybercrime were lodged, and 1,268 people were arrested,” Gangwar further said.

Asserting that the state government was laying special focus on rural development, he said the government had been working for the development of rural Jharkhand by improving roads, electricity, water, housing and toilets.

Speaking to reporters after the session, chief minister Hemant Soren urged the Centre to provide special attention to states like Jharkhand.

“We are working to the best of our efforts as per our strength. But we have several requirements as well as challenges. The central government is like an elder brother for states. So, the Centre should lay special focus on all such weaker states,” CM Soren told reporters after the session.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato addressed the House as it convened and said there would be 17 working days during the session, and the budget for the 2026-27 financial year would be tabled on February 24.

The session was adjourned for the day with motion of condolence, with the members paying tributes to a host of personalities from diverse fields who passed away across the country between the winter and the Budget session.