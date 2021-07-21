J’khand records this year’s lowest active caseload

With new Covid-19 cases consistently remaining in double digits over past several days, active cases in the state have come down to 320, the lowest this year so far, according to the health department’s daily bulletin.

On the first day of 2021, Jharkhand recorded 1,659 active cases. The figure kept decreasing gradually till the end of February, before the caseload started heading north as the second wave started making its presence felt since mid-March. The number of active cases peak on May 8 at 61,195.

Officials said the falling number is encouraging, as the active cases have decreased despite the health department not lowering guard on daily Covid-19 testing. “We are conducting around 50,000 tests everyday. But, positive cases have remained in double digits every day, which is encouraging. But, we cannot lower guard as we are technically still not out of the second wave, while the threat of another wave persists. The health secretary has directed to increase daily testing and ensure that contact tracing is done of all positive cases. We are especially focusing on incoming passengers from other states at railway stations and airport,” a health department official said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the health department conducted 53,185 tests, of which only 33 samples were found positive, thereby recording a positivity rate of 0.06%. On the other hand, 49 patients across the state recovered on Tuesday, leaving only 320 active cases in Jharkhand.

Of the 24 districts in the state, as per latest data, 11 districts had active cases in single digit, while Giridh district had zero active cases. Ranchi and East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) districts, which have been worst-affected in both the first and the second waves of the pandemic, led the chart with 67 and 42 positive cases, respectively, on Tuesday.

Though Covid-19 case numbers have fallen drastically, several restrictions on mass gatherings, besides a complete 34-hour weekend lockdown, continues to be in place in the state.