JMM-Congress leaders busy filling coffers, will recover loot: PM Modi in Dhanbad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress government of looting public money and being anti-development. PM Modi was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Vijay Sankalp rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad (ANI file photo)

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Vijay Sankalp rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, PM Modi said these parties think only about their respective families in contrast to his government that continues to work for the welfare of the country.

Without naming the former chief minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier this year over allegations of money laundering, PM Modi said JMM and Congress leaders have amassed Benami property from corruption money and underlined that jail was the only place.

‘For fast development in Jharkhand, better law and order and an honest government are important. But the dynastic, corrupt, and appeasing government of JMM-Congress has deteriorated the situation. In Jharkhand, extortion has increased. Because of appeasement, trespassing has increased,” said PM Modi.

“JMM-Congress leaders are busy filling their safe vaults. They have created mountains of Benami (unnamed) properties. We had seen heaps of coal, but heaps of cash were seen for the first time from Jharkhand. This is your money. Don’t you think such people should spend their life in jail. Whatever is looted will have to be returned, this is Modi’s guarantee. When I act against such people, they run away because they are aware of their deeds,” he added.

PM Modi had arrived in Dhanbad after inaugurating a fertiliser manufacturing unit of HURL at Sindri, besides launching and laying foundation of other development projects of railways, power and infrastructure sectors worth ₹37,500 crore.

Accusing the INDIA bloc of being anti-development and anti-people, the prime minister said they are creating obstacles in implementation of Centre’s development schemes.

“I am working on solving the water issues. But the INDI Alliance is halting it. In Jharkhand, only 50% of the work of the Jal Jeevan Mission has been completed. They are creating obstacles in making houses for the poor. INDI Alliance government is anti-development and anti-people. Their only vision is to snatch the rights of the people. The middlemen are not able to have the commission anymore. Those who have lost their commission are abusing me. But their abuses don’t reach me because your blessings are protecting me,” said PM Modi.