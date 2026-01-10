Justice Shahdeo gave new direction to Jharkhand movement: Marandi

Paying rich tributes to justice LPN Shahdeo on his 13th death anniversary, leader of opposition and Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said the former was a warrior who gave a new direction to the separate Jharkhand state movement. LoP Babulal Marandi pays tribute to Justice Shahdeo on Saturday (HT Photo)

“Late justice LPN Shahdeo was a worthy warrior dedicated to the upliftment of Jharkhand and its people.He gave a new direction to the fight for a separate Jharkhand state. He transformed the movement into a movement of the tribal and indigenous communities,” Marandi said after paying floral tributes to the luminary at LPN Shahdeo Chowk on Kanke Road in Ranchi.

Marandi was joined by state working president Rajya Sabha member Aditya Sahu, former chief minister Champai Soren, Union Minister of State (defence) Sanjay Seth and several other BJP leaders at Shahdeo Chowk.

The occasion was also graced by JMM leader and state urban development minister Sudivya Kumar paid tributes to the former justice at the Shahdeo Chowk, while chief minister Hemant Sioren sent a written message to Pratul Shahdeo, justice Shahdeo’s son, remembering the separate movement crusader.

A son of the soil, and the first person to have got elevated to Patna high court from Jharkhand region, justice Shahdeo dedicated all his energy to the movement after retiring as a judge, He even courted arrest during a protest.

Working President and MP Aditya Sahu said that the dream of a developed and self-reliant Jharkhand was envisioned by the late Shahdeo.