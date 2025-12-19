Search
Maoist linked to PLFI surrenders in Latehar: Police

ByRaj Kumar, Ranchi
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 10:49 pm IST

“In Latehar, Alok Yadav alias Chandrashekhar Yadav, a Naxalite belonging to the banned PLFI organisation and carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh, surrendered with a country-made carbine and four live cartridges,” Latehar superintendent of police (SP) Kumar Gaurav said during a press conference at his office.

A Maoist associated with the PLFI, Alok Yadav alias Chandrashekhar Yadav, surrendered before the police in Latehar district (HT File/Representative use)
“The police are continuously conducting anti-Naxal operations in Latehar district to completely eradicate Naxalism. As part of this effort, the police are going door-to-door in Naxal-affected areas, posting leaflets urging Naxalites to surrender. So far, 23 Naxalites have surrendered under our special campaign. In Latehar, Alok Yadav alias Chandrashekhar Yadav, a Naxalite belonging to the banned PLFI organisation and carrying a reward of 1 lakh, surrendered with a country-made carbine and four live cartridges,” Latehar superintendent of police (SP) Kumar Gaurav said during a press conference at his office.

“Alok Yadav has a total of 35 criminal cases registered against him in various police station areas of Latehar, Chatra, and Ranchi districts. He had previously been imprisoned and, after his release, rejoined the PLFI organisation, carrying out several Naxalite activities in the Latehar region,” he added.

AI Summary AI Summary

A Maoist associated with the banned People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), Alok Yadav, surrendered to police in Latehar district, carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head along with arms. The police's ongoing anti-Naxal operations have led to 23 surrenders. Yadav, with 35 criminal cases, previously rejoined PLFI after imprisonment.