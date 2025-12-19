Maoist linked to PLFI surrenders in Latehar: Police

A Maoist associated with the banned People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), Alok Yadav alias Chandrashekhar Yadav, surrendered before the police in Latehar district with his arms and ammunition, officials said on Friday. He was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head. A Maoist associated with the PLFI, Alok Yadav alias Chandrashekhar Yadav, surrendered before the police in Latehar district (HT File/Representative use)

“The police are continuously conducting anti-Naxal operations in Latehar district to completely eradicate Naxalism. As part of this effort, the police are going door-to-door in Naxal-affected areas, posting leaflets urging Naxalites to surrender. So far, 23 Naxalites have surrendered under our special campaign. In Latehar, Alok Yadav alias Chandrashekhar Yadav, a Naxalite belonging to the banned PLFI organisation and carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh, surrendered with a country-made carbine and four live cartridges,” Latehar superintendent of police (SP) Kumar Gaurav said during a press conference at his office.

“Alok Yadav has a total of 35 criminal cases registered against him in various police station areas of Latehar, Chatra, and Ranchi districts. He had previously been imprisoned and, after his release, rejoined the PLFI organisation, carrying out several Naxalite activities in the Latehar region,” he added.