Need more time to respond, Jharkhand CM Soren tells EC on disqualification plea
RANCHI: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has asked the Election Commission (EC) for more time to respond to its notice on a reference that he was liable to be disqualified from the assembly because of a stone quarrying lease in his name last year, the state’s ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said on Tuesday.
“The chief minister has written to the EC seeking more time to file the reply as he needs more time to study it in detail,” JMM legislator Sudivya Kumar said at a press conference.
Kumar said Hemant Soren had been caught up with his mother’s treatment in Hyderabad. Soren’s letter to the Election Commission has not specified the number of days that he needs, he said.
“Now it is up to the EC to take a call on it. We will decide our further action including (approaching) court depending on the EC decision “ the JMM legislator said in response to questions at a joint press conference with leaders of ally Congress.
The Election Commission issued notice to Hemant Soren on May 2 after scrutinising a reference sent by Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on March 25. The commission told Soren to respond by May 10.
In its February 14 petition to the governor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Soren stood in violation of Section 9A of the Representation of People Act 1951 and was liable to be disqualified.
Section 9A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, pertains to disqualification for government contracts. It says: ”A person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate Government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that Government.’’
The EC notice of May 2 cited the BJP petition, saying that “...it has been stated in the petition that you have entered into a mining lease agreement dated 23 November 2021 with the government of Jharkhand through district mining officer, Ranchi”. The commission added that the Jharkhand chief secretary has made available certified documents of lease to the commission.
“...You are hereby called upon to file before the Commission a written reply with 6 spare copies on or before 10th May, 2022, supported by proper affidavits. You are also required to file certified copies of documents, if any, on which you may like to reply for support of your contention,” the commission notice issued by EC secretary Binod Kumar said.
Last week, Hemant Soren countered a petition in the Jharkhand high court that sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the mining lease.
Soren told the high court in an affidavit that the mining lease for a 0.88 acre (3,500 sq metre) parcel of land on the outskirts of state capital Ranchi was originally granted to him on May 17, 2008, on lease for 10 years. Soren’s affidavit said he applied for renewal of the mining lease in 2018 but the application lapsed. The affidavit acknowledged that he did apply for renewal “sometime in 2021” when Ranchi deputy commissioner invited fresh applications and that the lease was granted to him subsequently as per the laid down procedures. However, Soren said he did not obtain the consent to operate and on February 4, 2022, he applied to surrender the lease before commencing any extraction and the same was subsequently accepted by the department upon payment of the prescribed fees.
Sudivya Kumar, who is also JMM’s central committee member, argued that a mining lease does not amount to a contract for supply of goods under the Representation of People Act which entails disqualification and this position has been held in multiple Supreme Court rulings.
Bypolls for 7 vacant Karnataka Legislative Council seats on June 3
Biennial Election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be held on June 3, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday. The election is necessitated as the term of office of 7 members is going to expire on June 14. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is May 27. The halfway mark in the 75-member Legislative Council is 38.
Karnataka HC: Adopting non abandoned or non orphaned child is not an offence
The Karnataka High Court has ruled that adopting a child directly from the parents, where the ward is not abandoned or surrendered or an orphan, does not constitute an offence under Section 80 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar, in a recent order, quashed the proceedings against four people in the Magistrate court.
Bengaluru: Accused husband still on the loose month after journalist's suicide
More than a month after the death of a 35-year-old Reuters journalist working in Bengaluru, the accused husband Aneesh Kodayan Koroth has still not been nabbed. Shruthi Narayanan had hanged herself when her husband, Aneesh, was away from home. Police have been unable to track him down. Anish went missing soon after the death of his wife. However police officials reassured that he will soon be arrested.
Delhi BJP chief urges civic body to change names linked to 'Mughal slavery'
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the New Delhi Municipal Council, seeking a change in the names of roads that, he said, are a 'symbol of Mughal slavery'. “Tughlaq Road - Akbar Road, Guru Gobind Singh Marg - Maharana Pratap Road, Aurangzeb Road - Abdul Kalam Lane; Humayun Road - Maharishi Valmiki Road and Shahjahan Road - General Bipin Singh Rawat Road,” the BJP leader mentioned.
Now, Hindu outfit demands renaming of Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh, stages stir
Members of a right-wing outfit were staging a protest near Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday demanding the centuries-old minarate be renamed as Vishnu Stambh. The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in South Delhi's Mehrauli area was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa.
