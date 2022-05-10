Need more time to respond, Jharkhand CM Soren tells EC on disqualification plea

RANCHI: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has asked the Election Commission (EC) for more time to respond to its notice on a reference that he was liable to be disqualified from the assembly because of a stone quarrying lease in his name last year, the state’s ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said on Tuesday.

“The chief minister has written to the EC seeking more time to file the reply as he needs more time to study it in detail,” JMM legislator Sudivya Kumar said at a press conference.

Kumar said Hemant Soren had been caught up with his mother’s treatment in Hyderabad. Soren’s letter to the Election Commission has not specified the number of days that he needs, he said.

“Now it is up to the EC to take a call on it. We will decide our further action including (approaching) court depending on the EC decision “ the JMM legislator said in response to questions at a joint press conference with leaders of ally Congress.

The Election Commission issued notice to Hemant Soren on May 2 after scrutinising a reference sent by Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais on March 25. The commission told Soren to respond by May 10.

In its February 14 petition to the governor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Soren stood in violation of Section 9A of the Representation of People Act 1951 and was liable to be disqualified.

Section 9A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, pertains to disqualification for government contracts. It says: ”A person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate Government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that Government.’’

The EC notice of May 2 cited the BJP petition, saying that “...it has been stated in the petition that you have entered into a mining lease agreement dated 23 November 2021 with the government of Jharkhand through district mining officer, Ranchi”. The commission added that the Jharkhand chief secretary has made available certified documents of lease to the commission.

“...You are hereby called upon to file before the Commission a written reply with 6 spare copies on or before 10th May, 2022, supported by proper affidavits. You are also required to file certified copies of documents, if any, on which you may like to reply for support of your contention,” the commission notice issued by EC secretary Binod Kumar said.

Last week, Hemant Soren countered a petition in the Jharkhand high court that sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the mining lease.

Soren told the high court in an affidavit that the mining lease for a 0.88 acre (3,500 sq metre) parcel of land on the outskirts of state capital Ranchi was originally granted to him on May 17, 2008, on lease for 10 years. Soren’s affidavit said he applied for renewal of the mining lease in 2018 but the application lapsed. The affidavit acknowledged that he did apply for renewal “sometime in 2021” when Ranchi deputy commissioner invited fresh applications and that the lease was granted to him subsequently as per the laid down procedures. However, Soren said he did not obtain the consent to operate and on February 4, 2022, he applied to surrender the lease before commencing any extraction and the same was subsequently accepted by the department upon payment of the prescribed fees.

Sudivya Kumar, who is also JMM’s central committee member, argued that a mining lease does not amount to a contract for supply of goods under the Representation of People Act which entails disqualification and this position has been held in multiple Supreme Court rulings.

