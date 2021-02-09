Number of Jharkhand residents missing in Chamoli district rises to 21

The number of people from Jharkhand who are missing in Chamoli district of Uttrakhand, following a glacial burst that triggered an avalanche and massive flooding on Sunday morning, rose to 21, officials said on Tuesday.

Ten people, who are stranded in Chamoli district, have requested the state government to help them return to their respective district, officials said.

Johnson Topno, who is leading the state migrant control room, said, “A total of 21 people from Jharkhand’s four districts have been reported missing so far, while ten people have expressed willingness to return.”

On Monday, thirteen people, including nine from Lohardaga district and four from Ramgarh district, were reported missing. Ramgarh deputy commissioner Sandeep Singh on Monday had got information that six people from Gola block are missing after Chamoli disaster. However, after verification, four people had been found missing.

On Tuesday, eight more people were reported missing at the state control room. Seven people from Jamtara district, while one from Bokaro is feared missing.

Topno said the 10 people, who are stranded and wanted to return, are from Latehar district. The state is in constant touch with the Uttrakhand government regarding the rescue of the Jharkhand labourers.