Oppn creates ruckus in J'khand Assembly over cargo vessel mishap, demands CBI probe

Members of the opposition BJP on Friday created a ruckus in Jharkhand Assembly over a cargo vessel mishap in Sahibganj the day before, and demanded a CBI probe into the incident alleging that it occurred during illegal transportation of stone chips to Bihar.

At least three persons were reported missing as six trucks on board a cargo vessel, which was on its way to Katihar in Bihar, fell into the Ganga in Sahibganj, according to officials.

Proceedings in the Assembly had to be adjourned twice, first till 12 pm and then till 2 pm, amid uproar by BJP-led MLAs in the well of the House, seeking a probe by the central agency into Thursday’s incident, and compensation for families of those who died in the accident.

The saffron party also demanded suspension of Sahibganj deputy commissioner (DC) and the superintendent of police (SP), alleging that the transportation was being done under their patronage.

Parliamentary affairs minister Alamgir Alam, however, told the Assembly that no casualty had been reported thus far.

"Administrations of both the states - Jharkhand and Bihar -- are jointly carrying out search operations. Divers from the two states have been pressed into service to trace the missing people," Alam said.

A four-member committee has been set up to probe the allegation of illegal transportation.

Earlier, during the question hour, BJP leader and former CM Babulal Marandi said, "In July 2021, I wrote to the chief ministers of Jharkhand and Bihar, informing them about the illegal transportation of stone chips via Ganga. Apart from authorised ferry ghats (banks), there are also some illegal ghats operating on the route.

"I demand a CBI probe into the matter and the suspension of Sahibganj DC and the SP as they, too, are involved in the illegal practice."

Godda legislator Pradip Yadav, who joined the Congress after the JVM (P) split, said that government should take cognizance of it, and a fair investigation should be conducted into the incident.