Pathalgadi movement gets more refined, demands implementation of rules

By Bedanti Saran, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:25 PM IST

Pathalgadi movement, once regarded as a tribal separatist movement, was now getting more refined and polished, as its supporters start to raise demand for strict implementation of laws meant for administration of scheduled areas (tribal region) identified under the Constitution.

Pathalgadi is a practice adopted by many tribal villages in recent times to declare their gram sabha as the only sovereign authority, as per laws applicable in areas under fifth schedule of the Constitution.

Under this practice, huge stone plaques, called Pathalgadi in the local dialect, were put up outside tribal settlements, mainly in Khunti district, stating that laws made by the Parliament or the state Assembly were not applicable in the region, besides warning outsiders from entering, wandering, living or settling down in the village.

Many residents of such villages abandoned their documents, namely Aadhar, ration, and voter identity cards, as a show of protest. They also rejected development projects in the areas by disallowing entry of government officials.

The movement was, however, quelled in 2018, following police action and arrest of its leaders, most of whom were charged with sedition.

After a two-year long lull, the movement has regained momentum, but in a refined form. Now, emphasis was being laid on strict implementation of Panchayats (Extension of Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, in Jharkhand’s 13 scheduled districts.

The aforesaid law ensures self-governance through traditional gram sabhas for people living in tribal areas identified under the fifth schedule of the Constitution. It also protects tribals’ rights regarding land, water and forest, and traditional tribal social customs.

On this line, social workers of five revenue villages in worst-hit Khunti district, which witnessed violent clashes between Pathalgadi supporters and police in 2017-18, summoned a two-day meeting of ‘Aadivasi Munda Samaj’ to create awareness about tribal culture and customs on March 18 and 19.

Pamphlets were distributed to encourage large gathering at the event that was planned at village Hadadlama-Banapidhi under Arki block of the district.

However, some locals alleged the meeting was convened with an “ill motive” to instigate village residents against the system. The district police and para military forces too swung into action and intensified patrolling in the region.

However, chief guest at the function and national president of ‘Aadivasi Munda Samaj’ Daamu Munda refuted the allegations. He said, “It was planned to hold a peaceful meeting truly aimed at creating social awareness among dominant Munda tribe in the region. But, misinformation and rumours were circulated about the event by linking it to Pathalgadi. As a result, police became active and we were asked to postpone it. We, too, do not want to vitiate the atmosphere and disturb social harmony. We have, therefore, postponed our programme as of now.”

He added, “As a result of Pathalgadi movement, our Munda society got divided into two factions, one led by its supporters and the other by those opposing the movement. It was also planned to reunite the two factions at the event.”

Arki police station officer in-charge Pankaj Kumar Das said, “No such meeting was held in the area. Moreover, due to Covid-19, large gathering of people is not allowed.”

Fearing police action, tribal social workers and supporters hesitate to directly link themselves to Pathalgadi movement. Softening their stand and acting within legal boundaries, they demand implementation of PESA in tribal dominant regions.

Almost a month ago, more than 100 tribal people from Gumla district arrived in state capital Ranchi with a large stone plaque that they wanted to install near the Jharkhand high court. A delegation of these people under the banner of Kudukh National Council (KNC) also met the Governor at the time to raise their demands.

Refusing to equate this practice of raising stone plaques with Pathalgadi, Daneshwar Toppo, a member of the KNC, said, “We wanted strict implementation of 2007 gazette notification of Union ministry of law and justice under order 229, declaring 12 districts in Jharkhand as scheduled areas. Through this notification, it has been made explicitly clear that executive power of the state of Jharkhand does not extend to the scheduled areas. These scheduled districts are the heritage of scheduled tribes and the administration of these areas will be governed and controlled by the common consensus of the gram sabha. There is no right to freedom for general public in the scheduled areas.”

