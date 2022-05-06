PIL on mining lease aimed at destabilising my govt, Soren tells HC
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been accused of allotting a mine lease to himself, has submitted before the high court that the public interest litigation (PIL) in the matter has been filed by his political rivals to “destabilise the democratically elected state government” headed by him.
The PIL, filed by one Shiv Shankar Sharma, demanding an inquiry by central probe agencies like CBI and ED into mining lease granted to the chief minister by mines department headed by Soren himself, was listed for hearing on Friday. However, the matter was deferred, petitioner’s counsel Rajiv Kumar said.
During the last hearing related to the case on April 8, the HC had issued notice to the chief minister directing him to file his reply even as state’s advocate general Rajiv Ranjan had informed the court that the CM has already surrendered the lease.
In his affidavit filed on Thursday through his lawyer Kundan Kumar Mishra, Soren has questioned the petitioner’s credentials, saying he held a “personal grudge” against him. “His father Dr Gautam Sharma had, in 2006, deposed against my father Shibu Soren before a Delhi court to falsely implicate him in a murder case, in which my father was eventually acquitted by the high court and the Supreme Court,” the affidavit submitted by Soren says.
The chief minister also informed the court about a parallel complaint filed by opposition BJP before the Election Commission of India (ECi) through the Governor, which had sought his disqualification from the assembly while arguing that the grant of mining lease amounted to him holding an office of profit. He informed the court about the notice sent to him by the ECI seeking his reply by May 10 on the issue.
“... a mere comparison of the allegations contained in the petition submitted by the BJP and the allegations made in the present writ petition show that both are similar and the handiwork of the same person. It’s requested to dismiss the petition with exemplary costs to the petitioner as he is guilty of abuse of the process of law and with extraneous considerations,” Soren’s submission says.
The chief minister has also cited previous Supreme Court judgment in State of Uttarakhand Vs Balwant Singh Chaufal a 2010 case wherein the apex court had ruled that courts should prima facie verify the credentials of a petitioner for entertaining a PIL.
Giving details of his mining lease, Soren has claimed that lease on the 0.88 acres of land was originally granted to him for a period of 10 years on May 17, 2008, and he had applied for its renewal in 2018, but the application lapsed. He again applied for the same “sometime in 2021” when Ranchi deputy commissioner invited fresh applications.
The lease was granted to him subsequently as per the laid down procedures. However, he had not obtained the consent to operate and on February 4, 2022, he applied to surrender the lease before commencing any extraction and the same was subsequently accepted by the department upon payment of the prescribed fees.
Soren has underlined that he has not received any benefit, much less, any pecuniary benefit, whatsoever, from the said lease, a source said.
Reconstructed MG Setu to become fully operational by June 1st week
The reconstructed Mahatma Gandhi Setu on river Ganga, which is the communication lifeline between north and south Bihar, will become fully operational from the first week of June, state's road construction department minister Nitin Nabin said on Friday.
Sameer Wankhede challenges notice by caste scrutiny committee
The former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai Sameer Wankhede, has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC), challenging the show cause notice issued to him by the Mumbai district caste certificate scrutiny committee on April 29. Calling the notice illegal, arbitrary and against the law, Wankhede filed a petition through advocate Bhushan Mahadik. Muslim was erroneously recorded in his birth certificate against the category of race, caste or nationality.
₹10 lakh cash seized from Bihar jail superintendent’s office, raids on: SVU
Teams of Bihar Police's special vigilance unit on Friday raided the office and residences of Saharsa district jail superintendent in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against jail superintendent Suresh Choudhary, people aware of the matter said. According to the vigilance unit, the teams found allegedly ₹10 lakh in the office of jail superintendent Suresh Choudhary and ₹1 lakh in his Muzaffarpur residence. Suresh Choudhary joined the service as an assistant jailor in 1994.
Commuters go thirsty as water vending machines at Kalyan railway station not functional
This summer, commuters at Kalyan railway station are having a tough time as the water vending machine installed at the platforms are defunct. The water vending machine was installed four years ago at Kalyan station. The price for one litre water bottle is ₹8. As per the officials of Kalyan railway station, there are four such machines installed at the station and all four are not functional.
Loco pilot risks life to restart train after a passenger pulled emergency chain
A senior assistant loco pilot Sathish Kumar of the Central Railway risked his life to reset the alarm chain knob of Godan Express on May 6, which had halted on the Kalu river bridge after a passenger pulled an alarm chain in the train. In order to restart the train, resetting the coach from where the chain was pulled was necessary. On this train, the knob was present on the second last coach.
