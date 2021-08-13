Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Probe ordered into Covid norm violation in Urmila Matondkar's event in Ranchi
A hotel official said that Urmila Matondkar informed the hotel management that due to Covid-19, she would attend the inauguration event for an hour, and not two hours as scheduled earlier.
ranchi news

Probe ordered into Covid norm violation in Urmila Matondkar's event in Ranchi

  • The hotel management, however, denied that protocols were flouted, saying that the Bollywood actor, who was the chief guest at the inauguration programme, addressed the gathering online from a close room.
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 08:15 PM IST

The Palamu district authorities of Jharkhand ordered investigations into allegations that coronavirus disease (Covid-19) norms were not followed during the inauguration of a hotel attended by Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar on Friday, an official said. 

Local people complained to the administration about the alleged violation of Covid-19 restrictions during the programme in the hotel at Medininagar, the district headquarters, Palamu deputy commissioner Shashi Ranjan said. 

The matter would be investigated by a senior official of the district administration, the deputy commissioner added. The hotel management, however, denied that Covid-19 norms were flouted during the inauguration. 

The Bollywood actor, who was the chief guest of the event, informed the hotel management that due to Covid-19, she would attend it for an hour, and not two hours as scheduled earlier, an official of the hotel said. 

Matondkar addressed the gathering online from a closed room, the official claimed. She then left for Ranchi from where she would take a flight for Mumbai.

Topics
actor urmila matondkar covid norms covid-19 coronavirus + 2 more
