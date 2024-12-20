Menu Explore
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on December 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on December 20, 2024, is 19.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.85 °C and 24.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:07 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.85 °C and 24.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Ranchi weather update on December 20, 2024
Ranchi weather update on December 20, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 21, 202419.10Broken clouds
December 22, 202422.35Sky is clear
December 23, 202422.12Sky is clear
December 24, 202422.94Sky is clear
December 25, 202425.08Sky is clear
December 26, 202424.53Sky is clear
December 27, 202425.40Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.36 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.48 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad22.87 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.93 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

