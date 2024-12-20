Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 20, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.85 °C and 24.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 21, 2024 19.10 Broken clouds December 22, 2024 22.35 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 22.12 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 22.94 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 25.08 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 24.53 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 25.40 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.36 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.48 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 22.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.93 °C Sky is clear

