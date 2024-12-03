Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 3, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on December 3, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on December 3, 2024, is 19.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.06 °C and 26.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 05:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.16 °C and 25.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 288.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 4, 2024 24.15 °C Sky is clear
December 5, 2024 23.05 °C Sky is clear
December 6, 2024 22.97 °C Sky is clear
December 7, 2024 23.06 °C Sky is clear
December 8, 2024 23.08 °C Few clouds
December 9, 2024 24.52 °C Few clouds
December 10, 2024 23.89 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 3, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain
Kolkata 25.07 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 27.4 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.9 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.09 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.26 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 24.54 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on December 03, 2024
Ranchi weather update on December 03, 2024

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On