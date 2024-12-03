Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 3, 2024
Dec 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on December 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on December 3, 2024, is 19.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.06 °C and 26.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 05:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.16 °C and 25.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 288.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on December 3, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 4, 2024
|24.15 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 5, 2024
|23.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 6, 2024
|22.97 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 7, 2024
|23.06 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 8, 2024
|23.08 °C
|Few clouds
|December 9, 2024
|24.52 °C
|Few clouds
|December 10, 2024
|23.89 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
