RSS affiliate VKK hails Jharkhand govenrment for PESA Act approval

The Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra (VKK), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) working with India’s tribal communities, has expressed gratitude to the Jharkhand government for implementing the PESA Act in the state. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with tribal representatives after the implementation of the PESA Act rules in the state. (ANI)

A press statement issued by VKK’s state president, Sundan Munda, stated that the organisation is happy with the Hemant Soren government’s move taken on Tuesday following a Jharkhand high court direction.

“Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra, Jharkhand, has welcomed and expressed its gratitude for the Jharkhand state government’s decision to implement the PESA Act, which was enacted to empower the traditional customary systems, resource rights, and self-governance of tribal communities residing in the Fifth Schedule areas,” the press statement issued on Thursday read.

“The implementation of this law will grant constitutional recognition to the traditional rights and duties of tribal village assemblies operating under customary laws. This law will usher in a new chapter in the all-round development of tribal communities in the state’s 13 scheduled districts,” the press statement further read.

The tribal organisation termed the Hemant Soren government’s move to implement the PESA Act a “commendable” step.

“It is noteworthy that the PESA Act had already been implemented with various amendments in eight of the 10 states with a significant tribal population, while it had not yet been implemented in Jharkhand and Odisha. Despite being a Fifth Schedule state, Jharkhand could not implement this law for the past 25 years due to a lack of rules and regulations. The current state government’s cabinet approving the PESA rules after long efforts is a commendable step. The law will be implemented in Jharkhand soon after the notification is issued,” the press statement read.

In its press statement, VKK shared the steps it had taken for the implementation of PESA in Jharkhand. The organisation said that Kalyan Ashram had continuously strived for the implementation of the Act.

“From its inception, the goal of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram has been to protect the religion, culture, traditions, and social structure of tribal communities while ensuring their holistic development. Since the enactment of the PESA Act by the central government on December 24, 1996, Kalyan Ashram has continuously strived for its implementation in all Fifth Schedule states. Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra has also played a significant role in the implementation of the PESA Act in Jharkhand,” the press statement read.

The organisation stated that with the implementation of the PESA Act, representatives of all panchayats and gram sabhas in the state will have a new responsibility to accelerate development with due attention to tribal culture.

“The organisation conducted public awareness campaigns through village assembly empowerment workshops, provided suggestions in the formulation of the PESA rules, and drew the attention of the government and the then Governor through various agitations, protests, and memorandums. Following the implementation of the PESA Act, representatives of all panchayats and gram sabhas in the state will have a new responsibility to accelerate development while safeguarding tribal culture, along with their constitutional rights,” the press statement read.

The organisation expressed its gratitude to all those who worked on the formulation of the PESA rules.

“Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra, Jharkhand, expresses its gratitude and extends heartfelt congratulations to all the lawyers, intellectuals, social workers, and public representatives who contributed to this historic achievement. The organisation expresses confidence that continuous efforts will be made through collective participation to resolve public issues in the future as well,” the press statement read.