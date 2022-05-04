SC refuses to stay Jharkhand panchayat polls, junks petition
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the already notified panchayat elections in Jharkhand and dismissed the petition seeking directions that the rural local body elections in the state should be conducted only after determining the extent of reservation for the other backward classes (OBC) in compliance with the mandatory procedure of the triple test laid down by the constitution bench of the apex court.
Rahul Kumar, counsel of the petitioner AJSU Party parliamentarian CP Chaudhary, said the three-member bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar disposed the petition on the ground of constitutionality raised by the state.
The petitioner had demanded that the government conduct polls only after determining the extent of reservation for the OBCs in compliance with the mandatory procedure of the triple test.
“The Jharkhand government counsel informed the court that the elections have already been notified. They also raised the issue of constitutionality involved, arguing that polls can’t be postponed beyond six months. The court disposed our petition with direction to the government that committee be formed and OBC quota be incorporated in future polls,” said counsel Rahul Kumar.
The state election commission on April 9 announced the four-phase polls for the three-tier rural local bodies from May 14 to May 27. Counting of votes would be done on May 30. The polls were due in January 2021 but were postponed twice due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The polls, however, would be held without any reservation for the OBCs and as a result 9,470 seats, reserved under the category earlier of the total 63,701, are now up for grabs across the state in open category.
OBC reservation in local body polls was as a major issue during the budget session during which the state government had underlined that any further delay in polls would affect funds allocation for the local bodies from the Centre.
Speaking over the issue in the House, chief minister Hemant Soren had underlined that complying with triple test, which stipulates a dedicated commission to prepare a district-wise enumeration of OBCs for the purpose of reservations in panchayat polls, would take time, which will lead to stoppage of funds to the local bodies as per the Finance Commission recommendations.
Vacate all structures on DMCH for proposed AIIMS campus by June 15: DM
The district magistrate of Darbhanga, Rajiv Raushan held a meeting with officials on Wednesday and issued instructions to authorities concerned to vacate existing structures on the parcel of land allotted for the proposed AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences on the premises of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) latest by June 15 for necessary earth filing work. The 750-bed facility was to be built in 48 months.
After bid to woo upper castes, Tejashwi raises caste census demand again
A day after reaching out to Bhumihars, an influential upper caste in Bihar, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a headcount of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), saying he will “not allow any census in Bihar” unless the Centre acceded to the demand for coming out with the numbers of OBCs, besides the SCs and the STs.
BJP leader Ganesh Naik granted pre-arrest bail in rape case
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to BJP leader Ganesh Naik, booked by the Navi Mumbai police for raping and threatening his live-in partner. Appearing for Naik, advocate Niteen Pradhan submitted that there was no evidence to incriminate the 72-year-old BJP leader for the alleged offences and the allegations were concocted due to strong political pressure.
BMC wants EV charging stations in all upcoming properties
Mumbai To promote electric vehicles (EVs) in the city, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation will seek amendment in the existing Development Control Rules (DCR) in the Development Plan (DP) - 2034, from the Urban Development department. The civic body wants to mandate the provision of installing EV charging points in all the upcoming residential, commercial and industrial constructions.
Revenue work hit in Punjab as patwaris go on mass casual leave
Work in the Punjab revenue department came to a standstill as patwaris and kanungos moved on a statewide three-day mass casual leave on Wednesday to push for rationalisation of their salaries and other pending demands. There are at least 1,700 patwaris and 500 kanungos serving in the state revenue department. Their other main demands are fresh recruitment of patwaris against the vacant posts and withdrawal of a corruption case registered against their colleague in Malerkotla.
