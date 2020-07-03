e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Random sampling increased by 57% in Amritsar containment zones

Random sampling increased by 57% in Amritsar containment zones

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 21:46 IST
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Hindustantimes
         

The door-to-door sample collection campaign for Covid-19 testing in Amritsar district has increased the total number of random samples collected from the city’s two containment zones by 57% in just four days after which the health department has planned to hire more mobile vans.

As per the Punjab government’s guidelines, 10% of the population in a containment zone should be tested to check whether there is community transmission in the area. But of over 15,300 residents in the city’s two containment zones, the health department could collect only 400 swab samples (2.5%) in the first 15 days. Officials claimed that residents are reluctant of getting tested.

However, after the health department and district administration launched a mobile van facility to collect samples from doorsteps, the health department has collected 231 samples in just four days.

“Residents of containment zones were reluctant to visit nearby sample collection centres due to fear of getting infected if they came in contact with others. To boost sampling, we started door-to-door sample collection facility. On June 30, we collected 58 samples and 84 the next day. On Thursday, we collected 35 samples and 58 on Friday,” said assistant civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Singh.

“After covering containment zones, we will start the facility for entire district. People were in fear of getting admitted in hospitals if found positive, but since Punjab government has allowed home isolation for mild and asymptomatic patients, people have now started giving samples,” said Dr Mandeep Sandhu, who is assigned to ensure sample collection from containment zones.

Dr Amarjit said, “Since the sample collection has increased after the facility, we will soon hire more mobile vans so that random sampling can be increased across district.”

top news
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi at Ladakh
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi at Ladakh
With 6,330 Covid cases, Maharashtra’s grim record run continues
With 6,330 Covid cases, Maharashtra’s grim record run continues
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
Tremors jolt Delhi-NCR: 10 things about recent earthquakes in the region
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
‘PM did not name China as the aggressor, why?’: Chidambaram
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Coming soon, women cops on bikes across Kerala on Covid-19 duty
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 World Cup final fixing probe
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In