Rao Inderjit meets railway minister, raises issue of Delhi-Rewari EMU train

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 20:06 IST

Gurugram: Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who is member of Parliament (MP) from Gurugram constituency, on Thursday met railway minister Piyush Goyal to talk about the rail projects, which are ongoing or proposed for Haryana. During the meeting, Singh, a former six-time MLA from Rewari, raised the issue of proposed EMU train from Delhi to Rewari, which has not yet started despite the electrification of the railway line.

Singh, who is the minister of state (independent charge) for statistics and programme implementation, met Goyal with a team of officials from his ministry.

An official, who was present in the meeting, said, “It is likely the service (EMU train from Delhi to Rewari) will start by March as thousands of passengers commute between the two cities daily.”

At the meeting, the proposal for Garhi Harsaru to be redeveloped as the main railway station in Gurugram was also discussed. The proposal has been approved by the state and the final action plan is underway.

Garhi Harsaru will be connected to six cities — Chandigarh, Ambala, Rohtak, Rewari, Jaipur, and Mathura — through rail network. The officials present during the discussion said that a meeting is likely to take place next week between the state and railway officials on the final draft of the project.

According to the statement released by the Singh’s office, Goyal and his team of officials have been requested to expedite the process of preparing the final project report. Also, the issue of incomplete foot overbridge (FOB) at Gurugram Railway Station was raised in the meeting. “The FOB project has been pending due to fund crunch. Besides the allocated amount of ₹4 crore, the railway demanded an additional ₹4.30 crore, which has not yet been sanctioned by the Haryana government,” said the official quoted above, who preferred anonymity.

Discussions were held on the electrification of Garhi Harsaru-Farukkhnagar railway line and connecting the Farukkhnagar railway line with Jhajjar and Dadri.

Railway officials also provided the current status of Jatauli underpass in Pataudi, which is ready for the construction after the final approval on the project from the Centre and the state. Also, tender for the Patli railway station FOB is in the final phase.

The railway minister said that the meetings will be held with the state government to further accelerate rail projects in the state, according to the press statement.