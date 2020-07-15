e-paper
Home / Cities / Rao instructs pvt hospitals to regularly update bed availability dashboard

Rao instructs pvt hospitals to regularly update bed availability dashboard

cities Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:54 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Following complaints from residents of bed shortage, sugar commissioner Saurabh Rao, who is posted as Officer on Special Duty, conducted a meeting with heads of various hospitals on Wednesday and instructed them to regularly update dashboard on real-time bed availability.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham and senior officers were present.

Rao said, “Private hospitals should regularly update details on dashboard for administration and residents to know bed availability in the city. Private hospitals should take steps to make available more beds for Covid-19 patients.”

The commissioner said that hospitals should dedicate separate spaces for Covid-19 cases and other patients.

Rao reviewed the strength of doctors and their duty timings. He appointed five deputy collectors to monitor bed situation in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. He instructed the administration of hospitals to encourage residents for home isolation if they show mild symptoms.

Collector Naval Kishore Ram said that the district administration is monitoring the fees charges by private hospitals and instructed them to provide benefit of various schemes to patients. He warned of action if hospitals were found to fleece residents.

Representatives of all major hospitals were present at the meeting. Hospitals also put forward issued faced by them and promised to cooperate with the administration.

