Araria rape victim gets bail in case of assault on court staff

patna Updated: Jul 18, 2020 10:45 IST
Aditya Nath Jha
Hindustan Times, Patna
The case was lodged by court clerk on the directive of judicial magistrate against the rape survivor and her two caregivers associated with NGO Jan Jagran Shakti Sangthan (JJSS) on July 10.
         

A local court Friday granted bail to a rape survivor arrested earlier for creating nuisance and misbehavior with judicial magistrate and staff.

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Anand Singh, however, denied bail to her two caregivers who were also arrested.

The case was lodged by court clerk on the directive of judicial magistrate against the rape survivor and her two caregivers associated with NGO Jan Jagran Shakti Sangthan (JJSS) on July 10 when the victim of alleged gang-rape was called to the court to record her statement before the magistrate.

During recording the statement, the victim and her two aides created a ruckus and also allegedly assaulted court staff and the magistrate.

The woman, who was allegedly gang-raped on July 6, had lodged an FIR at women police station Araria on July 9. After her medical examination, the court had called her to record her statement on July 10.

