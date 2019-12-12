Rapid rail, Metro, road and choppers to connect Jewar and IGI airports

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:52 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) Thursday said the central government consultant RITES has suggested that there should be multimodal connectivity options between the proposed Noida international airport in Jewar and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, as well as to the rest of Delhi-NCR and nearby cities.

Modes of commute suggested are chopper services, rapid rail, Metro and road too.

On November 16, 2018, the Yeida had hired RITES to conduct a study on multimodal connectivity from Jewar to rest of Delhi-NCR, including the IGI Airport. However, the RITES is yet to submit its final report on connectivity options. The agency, on Wednesday, gave a presentation on multimodal connectivity options to Yeida officials at its Greater Noida office.

“RITES is yet to submit a final report about connectivity from Jewar airport to other nearby areas and the IGI Airport. It has given a presentation and a draft report and suggested ways to boost connectivity from Jewar airport to IGI Airport and Delhi-NCR cities. It suggested a chopper service between Jewar airport and IGI Airport,” Shalendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida , who is also the nodal officer for airport project, said.

Also, the RITES has suggested rapid rail from Delhi to Jewar, Metro Express Line between Jewar and IGI Airport via Tughlakabad, and a new link road between Palwal and Jewar, among other options.

The RITES has suggested that the rapid rail connectivity from Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan to Jewar, road connectivity from Jewar to Haryana’s Palwal, Sohna and other areas will invite huge traffic to the proposed Noida international greenfield airport, slated to up in Jewar, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

The Jewar airport site already enjoys better connectivity with Agra via Yamuna Expressway. It also has the Eastern Peripheral Road connecting it to Ghaziabad and East Delhi parts, while the soon-to-be-completed Delhi-Meerut Expressway will help in smooth connectivity from Meerut to Jewar, officials said.

“The aim of the study is to provide different kinds of connectivity so that a passenger can reach Jewar airport in an hour from nearby cities of NCR. And the connectivity between Jewar and IGI Airport is also crucial as it will offer dual options of travel besides facilitating change over flights,” Bhatia said.

The Yeida, however, is waiting for the final report from the RITES before discussing the multimodal connectivity options with the state and the central government.

“The authority is conducting the study well in advance so that the work on connectivity options can take place simultaneously even as the Zurich International AG, the concessionaire selected for the airport project, gets on with the work at the Jewar site from February,” Bhatia said.

The estimated budget for the Jewar airport project is ₹15,000-₹20,000 crore. The project is expected to become operational by 2022-23, as per the given deadlines.

The Gautam Buddha University (GBU) team has also prepared and submitted to the government a social impact assessment (SIA) survey for 48 hectares of agricultural land, where an airport township is to be developed to rehabilitate farmers who have given up their land and houses for the proposed Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.