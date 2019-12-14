Re-frame, re-act and re-write the narrative of modern-day heroines at this Pune festival from Dec 15

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 18:00 IST

Story: Over the weekend, a discussion on the representation of heroines in art, media and literature will be held at Gyaan Adab. Titled, The Heroine’s Journey, the week-long arts festival and programming engagement combines visual arts, performing arts and academic discourse on the representation of heroines across ages and social stages.

Hina Siddiqui, programme coordinator, says, “The objective of the programme is to start a dialogue towards evolving the representation of women and femme people in the arts and media. Through the festival, we hope to ‘re:FRAME, re:ACT and re:WRITE’, the narrative of the modern-day heroine.”

On what led the team to organise the festival, Siddiqui adds that the seeds of the festival were found first in Joseph Campbell’s seminal The Hero’s Journey. “It has inspired the likes of George Lucas and Dan Harmon and essentially examines a monomyth or the hero’s journey.”

On Sunday, December 15, a session titled, Of witches, vamps and wayward women, will be conducted along with the narration of Gharwali, What Women Want, Skeleton Woman and When Eve & Eve Bit The Apple, at the storytelling circle at 5pm.

On Wednesday, December 18 from 12pm-6pm, a visual art exhibition featuring the works of 15 artists will be held. The theme will be their idea of a heroine. Siddiqui adds, “At 8pm, poets will be perform spoken word presenting their interpretation of the ‘heroine’. They will speak about their icons, the women who inspired them and the heroine’s that they want to see today.”

On Saturday, December 21, from 2pm-5pm , Akshay, Firdosh, Punam and Purnima will share their journey about decluttering and the philosophy behind Swap! Attendees are free to bring pre-owned items to swap, and exchange stories and ideas around a shared economy.

At 4pm on Saturday, Kaamwalya Baya, a Marathi adaptation of French playwright, Jean Genet’s The Maids adapted by Ashutosh Potdar will be performed by Tea 4 Theatre. Kaamwalya Baya is the play about three bold and poetic female characters, angry class warfare and radical sexual politics performed in a play form.

“The festival is in collaboration with TIFA Working Studios (curatorial partner), Carousel (merchandising partner), Jumbish and SWAP!” adds Siddiqui.