Record 5,100 truce violations by Pak in J&K this year

Record 5,100 truce violations by Pak in J&K this year

Security forces eliminated 203 terrorists this year with six of them neutralised in December. This figure was 152 in 2019.

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 00:20 IST
Ravi Krishan Khajuria
Ravi Krishan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
24 security personnel were killed in the ceasefire breaches in past 12 months.
24 security personnel were killed in the ceasefire breaches in past 12 months.(Representational photo)
         

There were 5,100 instances of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir, the highest in nearly 18 years, that claimed several lives and left many injured, according to security officials.

In these ceasefire violations, 24 security personnel were killed, as per the compiled data. Fifteen of the soldiers died along the LoC in the Jammu region.

“Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire 5,100 times in 2020 with an average of 14 cases daily,” said a senior army official, adding that last year, a total of 3,233 ceasefire violations were made by the Pakistan Army along the Indo-Pak border.

Security forces eliminated 203 terrorists this year with six of them neutralised in December. This figure was 152 in 2019.

“While the security forces apprehended 41 terrorists this year, 49 were captured alive. In 2019, only three terrorists had surrendered, but this year nine did so,” said the officer adding that continued pressure on the terror outfits paid rich dividends to the forces.

It may be stated here that since 2017, Indian Army has launched “operation all out” in Jammu and Kashmir to cleanse the region of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The officer also informed that in 2019 a total of 120 local terrorists were neutralised compared to 166 so far this year.

In 2019, there were 351 terrorists north of Pir Panjal range that included 254 active and 97 dormant. In the south of Pir Panjal, presence of 70 terrorists was recorded — 17 active and 53 dormant. “However, this year their number has come down to 205 in north of Pir Panjal and 69 in the south, which includes 16 active and 53 dormant terrorists,” said the officer.

