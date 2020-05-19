e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Recovered Ambernath cop gets a warm welcome

A 43-year-old constable from Ambernath police station recovered from Covid-19 was discharged from hospital on Monday.

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 00:54 IST
A policemen from Ulhasnagar received a warm welcome from his neighbours as he returned home after recovering from Covid-19, in Kalyan on Monday.
A policemen from Ulhasnagar received a warm welcome from his neighbours as he returned home after recovering from Covid-19, in Kalyan on Monday.(Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
         

A 43-year-old constable from Ambernath police station recovered from Covid-19 was discharged from hospital on Monday.

His colleagues and residents of the area welcomed him by performing aarti and clapping for him.

The police constable was overwhelmed with the warm welcome. “I urge all people to follow the government guidelines and take all precautions to be safe and healthy,” he said.

A total of 106 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in Thane commissionerate and 27 have recovered.

