Thursday, Aug 08, 2019
Red Fort to remain shut from August 8 to 15
New Delhi
Red Fort will remain shut for the public from the morning of August 8 till Independence Day celebrations are over on August 15.
The directive has been issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ensure security measures in the Red Fort premises ahead of Independence Day.
“We have decided to ensure more organised and uniform parking inside Red Fort on August 15 so that the newly restored gardens are not affected in any way,” an ASI official said.
The 73rd Independence Day will be celebrated at Red Fort on August 15 with the unfurling of the tricolour by the Prime Minister.
First Published: Aug 07, 2019 20:47 IST
