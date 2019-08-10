Registration of properties continues in Shahberi despite HC order

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:51 IST

Noida: Despite the Allahabad High Court’s orders to maintain status quo in the area, registration of commercial and residential has not stopped in Shahberi village. Though the district administration, the Greater Noida authority and the police department have been raising concerns over the illegality of construction which has taken place in Shahberi but no steps have been taken to stop the registry of properties in the area.

At least five new property registries have been executed between August 1 and 10 in Shahberi.

Residents who have been fighting against the government’s decision of demolishing all buildings in the village informed the Greater Noida authority about the registries on Friday, when Uttar Pradesh industry minister Satish Mahana met the Shaberi flat owners and officials from the authority, district administration and the police department.

“We are aware of the registries which have taken place in Shahberi despite the high court order to maintain status quo. It is contempt of court. We have informed the district magistrate about the same as they have to ensure that no violation of the court order takes place. We will also be getting in touch with the stamp and registration department to inform them about the status quo and the contempt of court which has been taking place,” said KK Gupt, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

He said the authority has no control over the stamp and registration department and that registry can take place on any land as there is no law which prohibits the sub-registrar from executing registration. “Shahberi was denotified in 2011 and three years later, the high court had ordered a status quo,” added Gupt.

Residents said they had also informed the minister about the registries after which the district magistrate was asked to look into the matter and ensure that no contempt of court takes place.

“The minister strictly told the administration and the police on Friday to ensure that no registries take place in Shahberi,” said Gupt.

“We have provided all required information about the recently executed registries in Shahberi to the Greater Noida authority. Officials have assured of action in the matter. We are surprised that everybody knows the unauthorised status of the buildings in the area as well as the status quo but registries still take place,” said Prabodh Shukla, a lawyer and a Shahberi resident, who has been fighting against the demolition decision.

The authority said they do not have much right to take action in Shahberi as the matter is sub-judice. “The matter is in the court, which is why we can only take action under Section 10 of UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976,” said Gupt.

Section 10 of the Act says, “If it appears to the authority that the condition or use of any site or building is prejudicially affecting the proper planning of any part of the industrial development area, it may serve on the transferee or occupier of that site of building a notice requiring him to take such steps as may be specified in the notice, and thereafter to maintain it in such manner as may be specified. In case such transferee or occupier fails to take such steps, or to maintain it thereafter the authority may itself take such steps or maintain it, and realise the cost incurred on it from such transferee or occupier.”

When contacted, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate BN Singh said: “If the registries have been done on the acquired land then we will take appropriate action. We will look into the matter of these recently executed registries but cannot comment much on the issue.”

