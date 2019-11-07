Religious leaders make common cause, appeal for peace

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:53 IST

Saints, clerics and other religious preachers came together on Thursday to issue an appeal for peace and harmony, ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

The appeal was issued at an all ‘religious leaders meet’ organised at Islamic Centre of India to spread the message of peace among people.

Religious leaders, including Swami Sarang, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Bishop Gerald J Mathias and Rajendra Singh Bagga, who is president of Lucknow Gurudwara management committee, Acharya Krishna Mohanji Maharaj and others participated in the conference named ‘Paigam-e-Aman’.

“With all religious preachers together on the dais, it presents a different picture. It’s a tough time, hence we have all come together to send a strong message across community lines,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, who headed the conference.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “We must not react to the verdict even whether it comes in (our) favour or not. There should be no processions, protests, demonstration, celebrations and we must ensure that we must not hurt religious sentiments.”

Other religious leaders echoed similar views. They appealed to the people to not to react to the verdict and to remember that peace and harmony was above all.

The conference came a day after Mohsin Raza, minister of state for minority and welfare, Muslim waqf and Haj, met both Shia and Sunni clerics and appealed them to pass on the message of peace among the community.