Remove scrap buses from depots to make space for new ones: TMT

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:48 IST

The newly elected Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) committee members have asked officials to remove the scrap buses parked at TMT depots to make space for new buses which will be added into the TMT fleet soon.

The TMT officials said that they would send the old buses for scrap after it is sanctioned by the general body.

“We have asked officials to scrap the buses as the new buses will be added into the fleet within a month. Depots at Kolshet and Wagle have parked a lot of scrap buses,” said Nitin Patil, TMT committee member.

In the recent TMT budget, the officials said there are more than 70 buses, which are more than 10 years old. The buses will be sold and replaced with 50 mini and mini-post vans (air- conditioned) and 100 midi buses by June.

“The TMT depots like Wagle-estate and Kolshet have old TMT scrap buses. The TMT has listed around 70 such buses for the scrap. Out of these, around 47 buses are parked at Wagle depot, and the rest at Kolshet depot,” said Sandeep Malvi, transport manager, TMT.

“We have proposed these buses to be sent for scrap. The same has been put forth for coming general body meeting. The buses will be immediately scrapped after the Thane Municipal Corporation gives approval to the proposal,” added Malvi.