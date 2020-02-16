Rename power plant, expressway after Devi Lal: Abhay to Dushyant, Ranjit

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:04 IST

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala on Sunday asked power minister Ranjit Chautala and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala to rename the Panipat Power Plant and Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway after former deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

“They (Ranjit and Dushyant) often claim that they follow footprints of the Devi Lal and have also sought votes in his name. Now, they should pressure the government to name these projects after him,” Abhay said while addressing a gathering of INLD workers in Panipat.

He said former chief minister OP Chautala had named KMP-Expressway and the Panipat thermal power plant after Devi Lal but the names were changed by the BJP and Congress governments, respectively.

Abhay said the BJP-JJP government had not accomplished anything in the first 100 days and the expectations of the masses remained unfulfilled:“I will raise the issues of the people in the budget session of the state assembly,” he said.

He urged party workers to enlist people join the party during the membership drive being launched from March 1.