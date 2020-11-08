Reopen schools only after proper planning: Parents, teachers in Maharashtra tell government

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 01:06 IST

As the state government has given its final nod to reopen schools after the Diwali break, schools and parents are now concerned about the safety of students and teachers.

Parents said that while schools need to be reopened, the process needs to be well-planned.

“Ensuring social distancing is a big challenge, especially in schools which have a large number of students. Also, when students use the washroom, adequate precautions need to be taken to sanitise the facility well,” said Arundhati Chavan, president of the PTA United Forum.

Prashant Redij, spokesperson of the Mumbai Principals’ Association, said that the government can ensure phased reopening of schools across the state. “Schools in districts with no or very few Covid-19 cases can start reopening first and other schools at other places can follow. Similarly, enough provisions need to be made to ensure sanitisation of schools and preparing them well in advance,” he added.

Parents of several private schools are sceptical of sending their children to school until a vaccine is found. “We cannot risk their lives by sending them to school as the pandemic is not over yet. Students can continue learning online for the current academic year,” said Anu Sinha, a parent from Thane.

In June, the education department submitted standard operating procedures (SOPs) on online learning, which also consisted of plans on physical reopening of schools. However, the Centre directed state’s to not permit schools to reopen until October. Now with Diwali break approaching, the state government plans to reopen schools only by the end of November.